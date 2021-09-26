Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.46. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $9.41 on Friday, reaching $444.61. The company had a trading volume of 533,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,906. Generac has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.73 and its 200 day moving average is $373.72. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

