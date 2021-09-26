Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Generac worth $194,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $444.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.07 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average is $373.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

