General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $118.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. 6,558,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,770. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.