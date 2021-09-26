General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

