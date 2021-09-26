General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.23 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

