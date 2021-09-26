Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $257.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $18,891,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

