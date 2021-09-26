GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.78. GH Research shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHRS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

