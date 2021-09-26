Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 27th.

GLBS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

