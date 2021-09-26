Golos Blockchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,533.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $707,376.63 and $1,533.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 270,848,956 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

