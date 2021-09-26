Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 23,804 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

