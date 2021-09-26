Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 76.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 42,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

