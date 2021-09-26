Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $14.91 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

