Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

