Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $19.16 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,163,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

