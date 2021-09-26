GravityCoin Market Cap Hits $13,824.88 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $13,824.88 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00066661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00101288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00129795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.49 or 0.99384854 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.08 or 0.06896732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.93 or 0.00746962 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,359,550 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

