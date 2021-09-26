Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.