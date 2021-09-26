Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $546,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 174,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 39,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

