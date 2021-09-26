Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $257.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

