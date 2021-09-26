Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 12,325 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of PRA Group worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

