Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 20,933 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

