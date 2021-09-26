Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $137.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

