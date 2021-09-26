Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

