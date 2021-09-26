Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 22,408 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Generac were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $444.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

