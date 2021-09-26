Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,493,000 after buying an additional 525,220 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.70 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

