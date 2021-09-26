Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $29,964,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

NYSE PSX opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

