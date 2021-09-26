Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 99,375 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.37 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.