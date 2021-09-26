Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,578 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 439,754 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

