Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,976 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $26,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

BXP stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

