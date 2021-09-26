GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GSKY stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

