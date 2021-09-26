GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 118,075 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.09.

GHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $848.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.