Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 330,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

