GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) versus Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Head-To-Head Review

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Know Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36%

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Know Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Know Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,727.68 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Know Labs $120,000.00 767.67 -$13.56 million N/A N/A

Know Labs has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

