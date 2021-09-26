GXChain Market Cap Tops $41.63 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001359 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,601,565 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

