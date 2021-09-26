Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.52. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.