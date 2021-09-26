Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.16.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 840,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

