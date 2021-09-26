HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

