HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE GPR opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$206.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$64.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

