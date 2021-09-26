HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,322 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $165,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

