Head to Head Comparison: Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

This table compares Isuzu Motors and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.47% 4.96% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.58 $401.46 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 42.41 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Isuzu Motors and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats XL Fleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.