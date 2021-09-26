HeartBout Market Capitalization Achieves $186,405.37 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $186,405.37 and $6.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00130029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043854 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

