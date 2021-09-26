Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Insider Sells $34,132.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HLIO stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $89.15.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.