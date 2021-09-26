Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Herc in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

NYSE HRI opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.01. Herc has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

