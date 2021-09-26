Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.17.

Shares of HRI opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $23,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

