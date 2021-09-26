Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Herman Miller worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MLHR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

