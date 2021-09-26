HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,374 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

