Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $122.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,179. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 250.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.