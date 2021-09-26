Honest Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $205,258.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00103973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00134946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.14 or 1.00075855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.94 or 0.06976125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00764657 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.