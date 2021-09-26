Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.