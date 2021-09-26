H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 752,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

