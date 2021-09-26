Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.21 million and $47,813.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00130606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043995 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.